Trenton Mayor speaks at DAR Chapter gathering

Share To Your Social Network

The Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) convened on February 5, 2024, at the BTC Bank Meeting Room. Before the formal meeting began, members enjoyed a lunch catered by the Trenton R9 Black and Gold Cafe.

The assembly was initiated following the traditional DAR Ritual, which includes Pledges, the Preamble, and the American Creed. Key insights from the President General’s Message and the National Defender were shared among the attendees. Furthermore, the meeting featured presentations on various topics: The Women’s Minute by Mary Lynn Griffin, The American Indian Minute by Fran Poe, and The Conservation Minute by Jackie Soptic.

Donations for the Bright Futures Food Pals program were taken, underscoring the chapter’s commitment to community service. Mayor and DAR member, Jackie Soptic presented the meeting with a program on Trenton’s latest developments.

The DAR is recognized for its non-profit, non-political volunteer work by women dedicated to promoting patriotism, education, historic preservation, and community service. Membership is open to any woman aged 18 or older who can demonstrate direct descent from an ancestor who contributed to American independence.

Related