Trenton Mayor signs proclamation for Water and Wastewater Week 2024

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic has officially recognized September 9th through 15th as Water and Wastewater Professionals Week. The mayor signed a proclamation that highlights the essential role these professionals play in maintaining public health and community well-being.

According to the proclamation, water and wastewater professionals ensure the infrastructure and facilities vital to resilient communities are effectively managed. They contribute to sustainable living standards and safeguard the quality of life in the areas they serve.

These professionals encompass a wide range of roles, including certified operators, maintenance workers, laboratory staff, wastewater collection crews, biosolids workers, industrial waste pretreatment personnel, engineers, and administrative employees. The proclamation acknowledges that Water and Wastewater Professionals Week offers an opportunity for both professionals and the communities they serve to appreciate the significance of their work.

The acknowledgment by Mayor Soptic serves as a reminder of the essential services provided by these individuals, whose expertise and dedication keep vital systems running smoothly, ensuring public safety and environmental protection.

(You can click or tap on the image of the proclamation below to enlarge it to full size in a new browser window.)

