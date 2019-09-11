Trenton Mayor signs proclamation designating September “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month”

Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks on Tuesday signed a proclamation designating September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month in the City of Trenton.

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program is working to raise awareness. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of 129 deaths by suicide occur per day and there are an estimated 1,400,000 suicide attempts per year. Talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Senior Life Solutions also hosted two walks on the hospital’s walking trail for community members and employees to join in on creating awareness for suicide prevention. The first walk was held from 9 – 9:30 a.m., and the second from 3 – 3:30 p.m.

