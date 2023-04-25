Trenton Mayor, Jackie Soptic, to host series of breakfasts beginning in May

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Mayor, Jackie Soptic, has announced a breakfast in May for community and economic development partners.

The event has been scheduled for May 16th at 7:30 am at the Barton Farm Campus of North Central Missouri College.

Groups and organizations that have been invited include the Trenton City Council, Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau board, Art’s Alive, North Central Missouri Development Alliance, Main Street Trenton, Trenton Chamber of Commerce, and the Grundy County Industrial Development Authority and Corporation.

Reservations are to be made with Soptic so she can have a head count for the breakfast.

This is the first in what is expected to be a series of breakfasts hosted by the Trenton Mayor.

