Trenton Mayor discusses sales tax and economic development ahead of election; Hostetler’s Market opens in Trenton

In a Monday night discussion about a potential Trenton sales tax issue for the election ballot, Mayor Jackie Soptic highlighted significant contributions by economic development officials in attracting a new local business, Hostetler’s Market. The market, owned by a Trenton resident, opened its doors in the former Orscheln’s building this week.

Mayor Soptic commended the efforts of former economic developer Micah Landes, current economic developer Scott Sharp, and the North Central Missouri Development Alliance board for their role in this achievement. Councilman Tim Meinecke echoed these sentiments and voted in favor of introducing a half-cent economic development sales tax in the upcoming April ballot.

In a related discussion at the building and nuisance board meeting, board member Vicki Meservey proposed allocating a portion of the local use tax funds for housing demolition projects. According to data from the city clerk, the use tax, constituting an aggregate 2.63% of all local sales taxes, has generated approximately $242,000 in the first seven months of Trenton’s fiscal year. Since May 2022, the use tax receipts have totaled over $522,000.

Mayor Soptic agreed on the need for specific allocations for the use tax revenues. Councilman John Dolan mentioned that the council’s finance committee would consider these suggestions in the development of the city budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Presently, use tax funds are directed to the city’s general fund.