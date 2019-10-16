Trenton Marching Festival slated for October 19th

Approximately two dozen schools (23) will participate in the 23rd Annual Trenton Marching Festival next week in conjunction with the Missouri Day Festival.

The event formerly known as the Missouri Day Marching Festival will include a parade, field show, drumline, and Colorguard competitions on October 19, 2019.

Schools participating in the one-mile parade competition will line up near the North Central Missouri College that morning at 7:30. The parade will start at 8:30 and end at Normal Street for the school bands.

Bands will be judged on music, marching and maneuvering, general effect, and field auxiliary in the field show competition at C. F. Russell Stadium, which will follow the parade.

Admission to the field show competition will cost $10 for adults and $5 for non-participating students and attendees older than 65. Children younger than 12 will be admitted for free.

Indoor drumline and auxiliary competitions will be held at Trenton High School in the afternoon. A scheduled warm-up gym is available prior to each competition. The indoor shows are free to watch.

Awards will be presented at C. F. Russell Stadium following the competitions to the top three of each class in their respective event.

Schools participating in the Trenton Marching Festival include Trenton, Princeton, Leeton, Morava, Sweet Springs, Worth County, Putnam County, Scotland County, Milan, Macon, Hallsville, Knob Noster, Savannah, Kirksville, Winnetonka, Meadville, Benton, Maryville, East Buchanan, Northeast Nodaway, Linn County, Rock Port, and Brookfield.

