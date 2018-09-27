Trenton Marching Festival set for October 20th

The 22nd Missouri Day Marching Festival is around the corner with thirty-three schools bands will be gathering in Trenton on October 20th to take part in the evaluative events that are being provided the participating bands in the parade, auxiliary, drumline, and field show. The Missouri State High School Activities Association has sanctioned this event.

The parade will start at 8:30 a.m. at Crowder and Main, continue south on Main to Ninth, then east on Ninth to Normal. Competing bands will exit at Normal so they can proceed quickly to the high school for the remainder of the morning and early afternoon auxiliary and drumline events that are scheduled in the Trenton High School Gymnasium starting around mid-morning. There is no admission charge for any of the events held in the gym.

Scheduled to get underway at 12:30 p.m. will be the field show competition at the C.F. Russell stadium in Eastside Park. There will be an admission charge of $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for children sixth grade and older. Children below the sixth grade will be admitted free. Gates at the football stadium will open shortly before the first field band.

The thirty-three schools are scheduled to take part in the marching festival include Adair County R-1. Albany, Benton of St. Joseph, Brookfield, Central of St Joseph, Concordia, East Buchanan, Glasgow, Grandview, Green City, Hallsville, Kirksville, Lafayette of St Joseph, Linn County of Purdin, Marceline, Meadville, Milan, Moravia IA, Newtown-Harris, North Andrew, North Harrison of Eagleville, North Kansas City, Princeton, Putnam County of Unionville, Rock Port, Savannah, Scotland County of Memphis, Slater, Stanberry, Sweet Springs, Trenton performs in exhibition, Winnetonka of Kansas City, and Worth County.

We have finalized schedules for the various events with the Parade Schedule. the Field Show Schedule, Drumline Schedule, and Color Guard Schedule.