Trenton man turns himself in on manslaughter charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man turned himself in on Tuesday on felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Sixty-two-year-old Russell Lee Louderback has also been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Louderback’s bond was initially set at $25,000 cash only and he was released on an own recognizance bond. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court October 8, 2019.

Court documents accuse Louderback of causing the death of Eric Virtue by colliding with a vehicle Virtue was driving and doing so with criminal negligence in that the vehicle Louderback drove crossed the center line on a highway.

The Highway Patrol previously reported 38-year-old Eric Virtue of Jamesport was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash three miles west of Trenton on June 13th.

Louderback is also accused of possessing hydrocodone and methadone.

