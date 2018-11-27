Trenton man turns himself in on arson charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man turned himself in on Monday on a felony charge of second-degree arson.

The bond for 48-year-old Stacy Davis is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court December 11th.

Court documents accuse Davis of knowingly damaging an inhabitable structure at 630 Southwest 30th Street owned by his mother Nikki Davis by starting a fire in September. A probable cause statement from State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator Adam Crouch stated the fire was intentionally set. Stacy Davis allegedly admitted to shooting off fireworks inside the house.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Roberts reported the structure was a complete loss.