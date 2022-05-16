Trenton man sentenced to seven year prison term with Missouri Department of Corrections

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton resident Jessie Lee Ingraham has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and admitted to a violation of conditions of probation.

In Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Ingraham was sentenced to a seven-year term with the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as of March 25th.

At a Thursday last hearing, probation was revoked on a felony stealing charge from August of 2020. A seven-year prison term was imposed with this sentence to run concurrently with the other. Ingraham also was ordered to make restitution of $2,075.

During an arraignment, Tyler C. Allen of Trenton pleaded guilty to stealing a motor vehicle as of April 6th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Allen was placed on five years probation. He’s to apply and successfully complete, the third circuit court treatment program; pay restitution of $1,075, and donate $300 to the law enforcement fund.