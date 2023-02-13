Trenton man receives Lions Clubs International Foundation’s highest honor

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton resident Seth Cox has been recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

The honor was presented during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of the Trenton Lions Club. The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is the highest honor a Lion can receive from Lions International and is named for the founder of Lions Club. The Melvin Jones Fellowship award recognizes an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service along with their community service and leadership efforts.

Cox who joined the club in 2012 has served two terms as the Club President and currently serves as the events chairman for the club, overseeing projects including the Lions Club cookshack during North Central Missouri Fair and Green Hills Soccer League events, organizing various events in cooperation with the Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, organizing the Trenton Lions Cornhole Tournament during the North Central Missouri Fair and assisting in other fundraising efforts that have aided in the club’s ability to serve locally. Cox stated the projects he is most proud to be involved with are the painting of the Bulldog Paw Prints around town and serving as the club ambassador for the Serve Trenton Community Outreach Project.



Cox’s dedication to the community does not stop with the Lions Club. Cox has been employed in law enforcement since 2006 and has been employed as a deputy sheriff by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office since 2013, achieving the rank of chief deputy in 2015. Cox is also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the North Central Missouri College Foundation. Cox is active in his church, Rural Dale Baptist Church, and also enjoys serving at the Trenton Post of Encounter Ministries.

Cox was nominated for the award by fellow Lions Club members Ron Urton and Dr. John Holcomb. He becomes the third member of the Trenton club, which was established in 1938, to receive the Melvin Jones Fellowship honor, joining his father, Jim Cox, and Dr. Holcomb as past recipients. All three men are recognized in the LCIF Room of the Lions Clubs International headquarters in Oak Brook, IL.

