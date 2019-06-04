Trenton man placed on probation after court accepts plea agreement

A Trenton resident, Isaac James Wattenbarger, has been placed on probation after the Associate Circuit Court accepted a plea agreement involving four cases.

Wattenbarger pleaded guilty to each of the charges and on the charge of assault in the third degree, he was sentenced to 15 days in the Grundy County Jail. Credit was given for time served.

The other three charges: resisting or interfering with an arrest, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Wattenbarger was sentenced to one year in the county jail with those terms running concurrently with each other.

Execution of the jail sentence was suspended by the court and Wattenbarger was placed on two years probation. One other charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney.