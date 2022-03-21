Trenton man ordered to court on “failure to obey a judges order”

Local News March 21, 2022March 21, 2022 KTTN News
Timothy Nguyen courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center
A Trenton man is scheduled next month for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on a warrant alleging he failed to obey a judges’ order.

Thirty-eight-year-old Timothy Nguyen was to be picked up on Monday, March 21, 2022,  from the Missouri Department of Corrections and returned to the Grundy County Detention Center. Bond is $5,000 cash.

Nguyen has original charges in Grundy County from October 2nd of 2020 for felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. At a probation violation hearing last month, he had been placed on court-ordered detention sanctions.

(Booking photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

