Trenton man involved in three-vehicle crash east of Green Castle

An Indiana resident was hurt on Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident east of Green Castle.
The driver of an SUV, Thirty-four-year old Jennifer Steward of Carmel, Indiana, was to seek treatment on her own for minor injuries. The other two drivers, 21-year old Grant Bennett of Trenton and 20-year old Devon Clinch from Milan, were not reported hurt.
The accident took place four miles east of Green Castle on Highway 6 as the eastbound car driven by Bennett hit an eastbound sports utility vehicle operated by Clinch and then collided with a westbound sports utility vehicle driven by Steward.
The damage was listed as moderate to Clinch’s SUV and extensive to the other two vehicles.
All three occupants were wearing seat belts.