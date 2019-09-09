Trenton man injured in crash near Galt

Local News September 9, 2019September 9, 2019 KTTN News
Accident Graphic

An accident at 5:15 Monday morning near Galt injured a Trenton resident.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Wallace was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries

Wallace was eastbound when the vehicle was driving crossed the center line of Highway 6, skidded off the north side of the highway where it struck a tree and came to rest upright.  The damage was extensive to the vehicle and it was reported that Wallace was not using a seat belt.

Assisting the Patrol were the Grundy County Ambulance and Galt First Responders.

Post Views: 297
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News