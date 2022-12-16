Trenton man files for Mayor’s seat in upcoming April election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A candidate has filed for Trenton Mayor for the April 4th election. Nick McHargue of 503 Town and Country Lane filed the afternoon of December 16th. He has previously served as mayor.

Candidates who have filed previously for the Trenton City Council election include Michael Opitz for Third Ward Council Member and Lou Fisher for First Ward Council Member.

A candidate for Mayor is to be elected for a four-year term, and one candidate from each of the four wards is to be elected to the Trenton City Council for a two-year term in the election.

