Trenton man fails to appear in court

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Wednesday of a Trenton man on a failure to appear and a probation violation.

Twenty-one year old Tristan Lee Vencill’s bonds total $3,300 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court May 22nd.

The sheriff’s office reports Vencill failed to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked or suspended – first offense, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or stop as well as infractions of failure to properly affix or fasten to or maintain motor vehicle plates and failure to display lighted lamps on a motor vehicle or motorcycle as required by law.

Vencill’s original charges for the probation violation charge were misdemeanor hindering prosecution and making a false affidavit to mislead a public servant.

Like this: Like Loading...