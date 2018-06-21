Trenton man facing multiple charges of statutory rape and incest in Livingston County

A rural Trenton resident, recently released from jail on a percentage bond, is to be in circuit court next month in Chillicothe.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dustin Lee Hall was a Chillicothe resident when he was arrested and charged with two counts each of statutory rape and incest. Online court information shows Chillicothe Police investigated the incidents that reportedly occurred February 17th and 18th.

Last week, Hall waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of the Livingston County Circuit Court. The cases were bound over to Division One of the circuit court with Hall to appear for arraignment July 10th.

At the time of his arrest in February, bond was initially set at $100,00 cash. Last month, bond was amended to $10,000 and the court allowed posting of a ten percent deposit equaling $1,000, along with certain stipulations involving residency with family at Edinburg and no contact with the victim or any person under the age of 17.

