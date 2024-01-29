Trenton man faces first-degree assault charges after stabbing

Share To Your Social Network

A 19-year-old Trenton resident, Jose Edward Morales Valencia, has been charged in Grundy County with first-degree assault and armed criminal action early Saturday in Trenton.

Jose Edward Morales Valencia is accused of stabbing a person multiple times, inflicting serious injuries on the victim. The charge of armed criminal action states that the alleged assault was conducted with the assistance of a dangerous instrument/weapon.

A probable cause statement revealed scissors were used in the alleged stabbing.

The probable cause statement also noted that Jose Eduardo is not a United States citizen and does not possess a valid ID. He was accused of leaving the scene, but police stated he was identified and arrested shortly afterward by Trenton Police. He is being held without bond at the Grundy County Detention Center.

Police reported that the victim was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to Kansas City for further treatment. Police added the victim was in stable condition. The victim’s identity was not released by police or in court records.

The incident occurred at 1612 East 9th Street in Trenton. Court records list Jose Edward Morales Valencia with the same address.

(Photo Courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

