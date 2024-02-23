Trenton man faces felony assault charge after confrontation

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man on February 22 after he allegedly assaulted another individual on February 13.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year-old Tony Clay Dittemore has been charged with third-degree assault, a felony. His bond was set at $35,000, cash-only, with special conditions set by North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on February 27.

According to a probable cause statement, Dittemore initiated a conversation with the victim while the latter was sitting in an idling vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle to continue the conversation. Dittemore is accused of hitting the victim in the face with a closed fist approximately three times, causing the victim to fall to the ground and remain there for several moments. Dittemore then reportedly fled to a nearby vehicle and left the scene.

Dittemore was convicted in the Grundy County Circuit Court in October 2011 of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and in August 2012 of receiving stolen property, both felonies.

