Trenton man faces child molestation and enticement charges

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man turned himself in after learning he was charged with felonies from September 24 allegedly involving a minor. Twenty-six-year-old Benjamin Romano Neethling is held without bond at the Grundy County Detention Center.

Neethling is scheduled for a court appearance on December 12 in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Neethling faces charges of enticement, or an attempt to entice for sexual conduct, involving a child under 15 years of age. Additionally, he is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, as the defendant is more than four years older than the child.