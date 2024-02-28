Trenton man faces charges for felony domestic assault

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man on February 27 after he allegedly forced someone to the ground.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 24-year-old Jeremiah Scott Randall has been charged with felony fourth-degree domestic assault, involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only, with North Missouri Court Services and special bond conditions. He is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on March 12.

Court documents accuse Randall of grabbing the victim by the neck and forcing the person to the ground. The alleged victim was considered a domestic victim because they and Randall were related by marriage.

Randall was convicted in the Grundy County Municipal Court in August and October of domestic assault.

Related