Trenton man faces charges after alleged domestic assault with box cutter

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man on February 1 after he allegedly injured the forearms of a family or household member with a cutting tool.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 50-year-old Scott Eric Riddle has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault. His bond was set at $25,000, cash only. He is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on February 13.

A probable cause statement alleges Riddle injured the victim’s arms with a box cutter. Additionally, he is accused of forcefully causing the victim’s head to contact both the wall and the floor and striking her face with an open hand.

Court documents indicate that Riddle and the victim were connected by marriage and shared a residence.

(Photo Courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

