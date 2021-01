Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Trenton man has been charged with four felony counts of unlawful use of a loaded weapon while intoxicated.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 49-year-old Ted Alan Jones was arrested on January 20th. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on January 26th.

Court documents accuse Jones of knowingly discharging a 9 millimeter Luger revolver firearm four times while intoxicated.

