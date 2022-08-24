Trenton man charged with trespassing after entering apartment on 8th Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man has been charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespass after unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure on August 22nd.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 59-year-old Roger Dale Hudson on August 23rd. His bond was set at $1,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.

Court documents accuse Hudson of unlawfully entering a structure at 1820 Eighth Street Apartment A in Trenton owned by Beatrice Shaw.