Trenton man charged with three felonies after vehicle hits NCMC building

A Trenton man has been charged after allegedly driving a vehicle that struck a North Central Missouri College building on Friday. Robert Glen Blozvich Jr., 59, faces three felony counts and one misdemeanor. He is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, first-degree property damage, and third-degree domestic assault. The misdemeanor charge is for alleged driving while intoxicated. Bond is set at $15,000 cash, with Blozvich scheduled to appear in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 9.

A Trenton police investigation reveals that a vehicle struck the north side of the Russ Derry practice facility on Lulu Street, causing damages to the metal building and siding exceeding $750. Blozvich is accused of leaving the scene without providing sufficient information to police about his identity. He is also accused of causing physical pain to a female victim by grabbing her arm.

In a separate incident, Chillicothe police arrested a Kansas City man on a Grundy County warrant alleging probation violation. David Ray Gamble, 28, will appear in circuit court at Trenton on July 11. Bond is set at $15,000 cash. His original charge was for felony possession of methamphetamine in April 2022. The court had granted him probation, which was suspended following his arrest on Friday. Court documents describe Gamble as a prior drug offender.

