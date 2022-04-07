Trenton man charged with multiple sex crimes in Daviess County including incest, rape, sodomy, child molestation and domestic assault

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Trenton man faces multiple sex-related felony charges in Daviess County stemming from alleged incidents with a blood descendant beginning in 2020 and extending to March 2022.

Thirty-four-year-old Jeffery Perkins has been charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation. He also has been charged with one count each of first-degree rape or attempted rape, second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, incest, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving engaging in sexual conduct, and second-degree domestic assault.

An arraignment was held on April 7th with the court setting a bond hearing for April 19th.

A probable cause statement from Sergeant Jared Hogan with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department says the female victim was younger than 18 years old at the time of the incidents in Jameson and Gallatin.

in March 2022, Perkins reportedly spanked the girl, took her to the ground, and held her until she could not breathe. An examination by Children’s Mercy Hospital revealed bruising and scratches on the girl’s body.

Since the beginning of the investigation, children in the home were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are under consideration.

(Booking photo courtesy Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail)

