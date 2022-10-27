Trenton man charged with failure to register as a sex offender

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton resident has been charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Seventy-one-year-old Tommy Eugene Hines was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on October 25th and charged on October 26th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 8th.

Hines is accused of failing to register as a sex offender with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office within 10 days of his conviction on October 12th. He was to register as a sex offender because of a conviction in Daviess County Circuit Court of sexual misconduct.

(Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)