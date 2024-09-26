Trenton man charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest

A Trenton resident is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Trenton Police officer and another individual on September 25th. Twenty-one-year-old Beau Draeden Ireland was arrested on September 25th and charged with third-degree domestic assault, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, and third-degree assault involving a special victim.

Ireland’s bond was set at $25,000, cash only, with additional conditions set by North Missouri Court Services, including alcohol monitoring and no contact with the alleged victims. He is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on October 8th.

Court documents allege that Ireland caused physical injury to someone by pushing the individual, leading to a cut lip. The victim was identified as a domestic victim, indicating that the two resided together.

Ireland is also accused of resisting arrest by using physical force. Reports indicate that he repeatedly pulled away from Officer Timothy Findley and allegedly caused the officer physical pain by bumping his body.

Post Views: 495