Trenton man charged with domestic assault and endangering an unborn child

A Trenton man accused of hitting and shoving a pregnant woman on Wednesday, September 29 faces charges in Grundy County.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 20-year-old Colton Lester Chaney was arrested Thursday, September 30th. He has been charged with felony third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is not to have contact with the victim. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 12.

Court documents accuse Chaney of knowingly causing physical pain to the woman related by marriage by hitting her in the lip with his hand. He is also accused of acting in criminal negligence in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body, and health of an unborn child by shoving the woman in the stomach.

