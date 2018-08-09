Trenton man arrested on two felony charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Wednesday on two felony charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Alfred Demond Green has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000 as well as damage to jail or jail property. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Green of operating a motor vehicle on a public highway in Grundy County, being a party to an accident that he knew caused another person property damage exceeding $1,000, and leaving the scene of the accident without stopping or giving sufficient information by which he could be readily identified and located to the nearest police station.

Green is also accused of knowingly damaging two Rasco Institutional Sprinkler Heads owned by the Grundy County Detention Center.

