A Trenton man is set to appear in court on Tuesday after being arrested by the police on Friday.

Forty-seven-year-old Justin Taul is charged with first-degree trespass, which is a misdemeanor. Bond is set at $2,500 cash.

Taul is accused of unlawfully remaining on the property of the Union Pacific Railroad after receiving explicit communication that he was trespassing.

Tuesday’s appearance is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

