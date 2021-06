Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on June 15th on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

Twenty-three-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance.

His bond is $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 15.

(Photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)

