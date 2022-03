Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Trenton man has been arrested on a warrant alleging violation of probation.

Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Lee Ingraham is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 14th.

Ingraham’s original charge involved felony stealing of a zero-turn lawn mower in August of 2020. Bond was set at $2,500 with a ten percent cash deposit allowed.

