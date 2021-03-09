Trenton man arrested on probation violation

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Trenton resident was arrested on March 8th on an alleged technical probation violation. \

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Cory Burchett’s violation involved special conditions by being terminated from the Third Circuit Supervisory Program.

Birchett posted bond of $5,000 – 10% allowed, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on March 11th.

Burchett’s original charges were possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop—creating a substantial risk; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

