The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation.

The Saint Joseph Police Department arrested 39-year-old Shawn Alan Wells Tuesday, September 8th. His original charge was felony property damage—first degree.

Wells’s bond is $2,500, 10% cash approved. He is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday, September 10th.

