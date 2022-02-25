Trenton man arrested on parole violation

Local News February 25, 2022 KTTN News
Corey Hines photo via Missouri Department of Corrections
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on February 25 on an absconder parole violation on an original charge of stealing.

Thirty-five-year-old Corey Hines’s alleged violation involved residency by failing to report changes in residency, employment by failing to maintain employment, and reporting and directives by failing to report as directed on or since January 14th.

Hines is to be held on no bond and will be taken to the Department of Corrections.

(Corey Hines photo via Missouri Department of Corrections)

