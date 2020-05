Trenton police report a 30-year old Trenton resident has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanors, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree harassment.

The arrest of Arron Waldrep followed an incident early Saturday morning in Trenton, however, no injuries were reported.

Waldrep was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in lieu of $15, 000 cash-only bond.

No other details concerning the incident have been released by authorities at this time.

