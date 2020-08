A Trenton man was arrested Sunday on a felony stealing charge.

34 year old Jessie Lee Ingraham is accused of stealing a 2017 Ferris Zero Turn lawn mower on August 5th belonging to Jayna Templeton doing business as

S and S Lawn Care. The machine has a value of at least $750.

Bond is $15,000 cash. Ingraham is to appear tomorrow in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Reddit Share Pin Share 17 Shares