Trenton man arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on February 6th on felony possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-three-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin’s bond is $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and seeking an assessment at Preferred Family Healthcare, as well as following recommendations.

Corbin is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.

Court documents accuse Corbin of possessing methamphetamine on January 25th.

Related