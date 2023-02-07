Trenton man arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance

Local News February 7, 2023February 7, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on February 6th on felony possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-three-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin’s bond is $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and seeking an assessment at Preferred Family Healthcare, as well as following recommendations.

Corbin is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.

Court documents accuse Corbin of possessing methamphetamine on January 25th.

Post Views: 0
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.