A Trenton resident, 51-year-old Tommy Joe Brittain, was arrested Sunday on a felony drug possession charge.

Brittain is accused of possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid which the charges describe as methamphetamine. The accusation is from September 6th of this year in Grundy County.

Bond is $5,000 cash and Brittain is scheduled during the Tuesday session of Grundy County Circuit Court: Associate Division.

