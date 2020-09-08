Trenton man arrested on felony driving while intoxicated charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Tuesday, September 8th on felony driving while intoxicated, habitual offender.

Bond for 57-year-old Duane Ernest Harding is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court September 22nd.

Court documents accuse Harding of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating the motor vehicle with 15-hundredths of a percent or more by weight of alcohol in his blood. He is considered to be a habitual offender and shall not be eligible for parole until 85% of the sentence is served and is required to serve a minimum of two years before being eligible for probation and parole.

Court information shows Harding plead guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County Municipal Court in October 2008 and was convicted of DWI in Grundy County Municipal Court in September 2002, August 1986, June 1986, April 1984, and September 1981.

