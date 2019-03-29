Trenton man arrested on drug-related felony charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Thursday on two drug-related felony charges.

Thirty-year-old Domanic James Lee Ratkovich has been charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court April 9th.

Court documents accuse Ratkovich of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which consisted of a glass smoking pipe, with intent to use it to introduce methamphetamine into the body.