The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Wednesday on felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

The bond for 41-year-old Dustin Farris is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday, May 28th.

Court documents accuse Farris of possessing oxycodone and hydromorphone, which are schedule 2 (II) controlled substances, in September 2018.