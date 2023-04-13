Trenton man arrested on domestic violence allegation, two others for failure to appear in court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a domestic assault charge and two other men on failure to appear in court.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 43-year-old Richard Eldon Tunnell April 12th. He has been charged with misdemeanor four degree domestic assault involving a first or second offense.

His bond was set at $3,500 cash only with special conditions including North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim.

Court documents accuse Tunnell of causing physical contact with a family or household member April 11th by pushing the person.

Tomas Nieves of Saint Joseph was arrested April 12th on a capias warrant on failure to appear and was extradited from Mills County, Iowa. He was originally charged with the felonies of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail or correctional center except with a prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Nieves of possessing methamphetamine on the premises of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in May 2022. He is also accused of possessing digital scales with a crystal-like residue with the intent to use them to analyze or test amphetamine, methamphetamine, or any of their analogues.

Twenty year old Riak Ater Mabour of Kansas City was arrested today (Thursday) on failure to appear and was extradited from the Clay County Jail. His original charges were felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of exceeding the posted speed limit and driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Mabour of possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana in March 2022. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on Highway 6 during a time when his operator’s license was suspended and traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

Tunnell and Mabour are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court April 25th. Nieves is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court April 28th.

