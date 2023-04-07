Trenton man arrested on domestic assault allegation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault involving a first or second offense.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 27-year-old Joseph Martin Herrity III on April 5th. He has also been charged with misdemeanor peace disturbance involving a first offense.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 11th.

Herrity is accused of recklessly causing physical injury to a female family or household member on April 5th by breaking window glass, causing it to hit her and cut her hand. Herrity is also accused of unreasonably causing alarm to others.

