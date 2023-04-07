Trenton man arrested on domestic assault allegation

Local News April 7, 2023 KTTN News
Domestic Assault (Domestic Violence) graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault involving a first or second offense.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 27-year-old Joseph Martin Herrity III on April 5th. He has also been charged with misdemeanor peace disturbance involving a first offense.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 11th.

Herrity is accused of recklessly causing physical injury to a female family or household member on April 5th by breaking window glass, causing it to hit her and cut her hand. Herrity is also accused of unreasonably causing alarm to others.

Post Views: 690
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.