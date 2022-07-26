Trenton man arrested on domestic assault allegation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man by the Trenton Police Department on July 25th after he reportedly choked an individual.

Fifty-one-year-old John Mayes Burman has been charged with the felonies of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only with special conditions of bond supervision by North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. He was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 26th.

Burman is accused of causing physical injury to a female he resided with by choking her on July 25th. He also allegedly possessed a Remington rifle, and in Palm Beach County, Florida in May 1991 he was convicted of felony grand theft.