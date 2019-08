The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man has posted bond on a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault.

Forty-nine-year-old William Grimes was arrested on Monday with a bond of $5,000 cash or corporate surety. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court September 10th.

Court documents accuse Grimes of causing physical pain to his spouse by throwing the person to the ground, causing a contusion.