Trenton man arrested on charges of trespassing and property damage

Local News August 3, 2018 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department

The Trenton Police Department Thursday arrested a Trenton man accused of trespassing and damaging property.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Brendon Ebersold faces misdemeanor charges of one count of first-degree trespassing and two counts of second-degree property damage. Bond was set at $1,500, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court August 14th.

Court documents accuse Ebersold of entering a home without permission by kicking in a door, which damaged the door and a wall. He is also accused of refusing to leave the home after multiple requests.

