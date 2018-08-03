Trenton man arrested on charges of trespassing and property damage

The Trenton Police Department Thursday arrested a Trenton man accused of trespassing and damaging property.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Brendon Ebersold faces misdemeanor charges of one count of first-degree trespassing and two counts of second-degree property damage. Bond was set at $1,500, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court August 14th.

Court documents accuse Ebersold of entering a home without permission by kicking in a door, which damaged the door and a wall. He is also accused of refusing to leave the home after multiple requests.

