Trenton man arrested on charges of felony stealing

The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a capias warrant on felony charges of stealing, fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Bond for 28-year-old William Edward Grimes the Fourth (IV) was set at $10,000 with 10% cash approved. He is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court April 11th.

Court documents accuse Grimes of appropriating earbuds, an ashtray, and a pair of eyeglasses owned by 7th Heaven Convenience Store without consent in August 2018 as well as resisting arrest by failing to comply and pulling away multiple times when Trenton Police Officer Matt Preston attempted to make an arrest for felony stealing.

Court information shows Grimes previously pleaded guilty or been found guilty on three stealing-related offenses committed on three separate occasions, and such offenses occurred within 10 years of the present offense.